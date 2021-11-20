ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $58,823.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,020.17 or 1.00136388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00038468 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.52 or 0.00501405 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.