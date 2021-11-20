Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CPK traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.17. 42,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,548. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $137.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

