Cheuvreux Downgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Hold

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADRNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

