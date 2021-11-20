Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael K. Wirth Sells 26,250 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 72.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

