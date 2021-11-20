China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the October 14th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 169.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JINFF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. China Gold International Resources has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.65.
About China Gold International Resources
