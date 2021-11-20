China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the October 14th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 169.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JINFF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. China Gold International Resources has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

