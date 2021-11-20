China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the October 14th total of 380,300 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 682,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

COE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on China Online Education Group from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark cut China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 157,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,043. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.25). China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $89.79 million for the quarter.

China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

