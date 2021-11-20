CIBC Raises Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$53.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

