Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cidara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.86). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Aegis cut their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

In related news, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 77,000 shares of company stock worth $125,140. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 134,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

