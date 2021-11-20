Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 4,944 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of Jack Creek Investment worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCIC. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 87.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCIC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

