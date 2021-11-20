Citadel (CTL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $54.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $71,457.53 and $54.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

