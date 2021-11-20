Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 27.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 291.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTRN opened at $90.92 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a market cap of $825.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

