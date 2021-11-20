Citigroup Boosts Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $70.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE EVA opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

