Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. B. Riley cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. 3,979,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

