Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

Shares of CFG opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after acquiring an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after acquiring an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after acquiring an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.