City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $18.02 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $784.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

