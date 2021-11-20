Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CRXT opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRXT. Truist began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Clarus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

