ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.94

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.94 and traded as high as $29.85. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 51,534 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

