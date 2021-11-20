ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.94

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.94 and traded as high as $29.85. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 51,534 shares.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM)
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
