Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,327 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.73. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.