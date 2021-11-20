Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Update

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the October 14th total of 871,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE RAAS traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,146. Cloopen Group has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.