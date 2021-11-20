Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,505.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,545.83.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). Insiders purchased a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,964 over the last quarter.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

