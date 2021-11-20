Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the October 14th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

GLO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 156,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,134. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $921,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

