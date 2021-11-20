CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Short Interest Update

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the October 14th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCMMF opened at $2.59 on Friday. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.