Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Codexis were worth $45,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $37.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

