Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE CFX opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. Colfax has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colfax stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

