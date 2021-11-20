Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $84.02 and a 52-week high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.