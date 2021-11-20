Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after acquiring an additional 772,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at $11,324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

