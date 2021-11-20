Comerica Bank Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4,983.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

