Comerica Bank Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,777,000 after acquiring an additional 116,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,642,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hill-Rom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,191,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC stock opened at $155.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $156.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

