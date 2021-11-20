Comerica Bank Lowers Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.