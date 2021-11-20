Comerica Bank Sells 1,292 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

