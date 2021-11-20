Comerica Bank Sells 16,918 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,918 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

