Comerica Bank Sells 46,934 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,934 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $379.88 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.06 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

