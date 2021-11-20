Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

