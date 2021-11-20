Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the October 14th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESXB. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 696,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter worth $10,011,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter worth $1,416,000.

Shares of ESXB opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.27.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

