COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Up 60.9% in October

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the October 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 78,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Get COMPANHIA ENERG/S alerts:

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.