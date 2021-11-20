COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Up 60.9% in October

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the October 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
COMPANHIA ENERG/S stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 78,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.
COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile
