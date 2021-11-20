Comparing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.7, meaning that its share price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $26.76 million 32.40 -$98.22 million ($0.26) -6.96

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.90%. Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.74%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Summary

Ideanomics beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.