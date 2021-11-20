Comparing Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and 3M’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 208.68 -$166.41 million ($1.09) -6.74 3M $32.18 billion 3.22 $5.38 billion $10.19 17.59

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 4 2 0 2.14 3M 4 7 2 0 1.85

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 79.14%. 3M has a consensus price target of $194.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than 3M.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -3,391.88% -44.10% -38.08% 3M 16.90% 42.80% 12.50%

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

About 3M

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. The Transportation and Electronics segment consists of electronics, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety. The Health Care segment includes medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Electronics & Energy segment involves in the optical films solutions for electronic displays, packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products.

