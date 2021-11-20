Comparing QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) & Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Fanhua has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of 7.28, indicating that its stock price is 628% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.4% of Fanhua shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fanhua and QDM International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fanhua and QDM International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $500.86 million 1.53 $41.11 million $0.93 15.38 QDM International $120,000.00 18.38 -$1.01 million ($4.80) -2.19

Fanhua has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fanhua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 9.54% 17.74% 11.10% QDM International N/A N/A -435.51%

Summary

Fanhua beats QDM International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc. engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment markets and sells commercial lines of property and casualty insurance products; group life insurance products; liability; insurance products; and credit insurance products to corporate clients. The Claims Adjusting segment provides claims adjusting services to self-insured entities or insurance companies. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

