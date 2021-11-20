Comparing Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) & Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Federal and Five Star Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $48.52 million 2.21 $7.05 million $4.25 7.76 Five Star Bancorp $83.69 million 6.35 $35.93 million N/A N/A

Five Star Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Security Federal pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 27.69% 12.31% 1.17% Five Star Bancorp 46.12% 22.87% 1.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Security Federal and Five Star Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Five Star Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.84%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than Security Federal.

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats Security Federal on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans; online and mobile banking; investment services; home, auto, and business insurance; trust services; credit cards; business loans; and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

