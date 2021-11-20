Comparing SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW) & Its Peers

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS: WNDW) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SolarWindow Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -142.54, suggesting that their average share price is 14,354% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWindow Technologies N/A -$7.91 million -29.11 SolarWindow Technologies Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 1.90

SolarWindow Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SolarWindow Technologies. SolarWindow Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWindow Technologies N/A -54.05% -53.48% SolarWindow Technologies Competitors -324.62% -201.22% -13.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SolarWindow Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWindow Technologies Competitors 242 957 1239 29 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 20.80%. Given SolarWindow Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWindow Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SolarWindow Technologies competitors beat SolarWindow Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in the commercialization, development, refinement, and marketing of SolarWindow technology. It provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent and coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells applied to glass and plastics. The company was founded on May 5, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

