Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.16). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 572,852 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 2,090.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 477,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Compugen by 37.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 446,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 384,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Compugen by 2,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 343,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. 1,730,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,647. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. Compugen has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $322.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

