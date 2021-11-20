Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,489. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.09.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,746 shares of company stock valued at $100,169,795 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $36,452,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

