Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $72.57.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. 1,841,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,438. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.