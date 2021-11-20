ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

ContextLogic stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. ContextLogic has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $176,324.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,322.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,559,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,436,687. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 2,293.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

