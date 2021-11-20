Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.79.

CLR stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

