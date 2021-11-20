Contrasting Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) & EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Elcom International and EPAM Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A EPAM Systems 0 1 8 0 2.89

EPAM Systems has a consensus target price of $609.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.22%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Elcom International.

Profitability

This table compares Elcom International and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elcom International N/A N/A N/A EPAM Systems 12.59% 19.79% 14.54%

Volatility and Risk

Elcom International has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elcom International and EPAM Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPAM Systems $2.66 billion 14.16 $327.16 million $7.21 92.07

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Elcom International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

