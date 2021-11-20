Contrasting Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Hippo alerts:

This table compares Hippo and CNA Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A CNA Financial $10.81 billion 1.10 $690.00 million $4.85 9.01

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and CNA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A CNA Financial 11.23% 9.38% 1.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of CNA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hippo and CNA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 1 0 2.50 CNA Financial 1 0 1 0 2.00

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 72.68%. CNA Financial has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than CNA Financial.

Summary

CNA Financial beats Hippo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations. The Property & Casualty Operations comprises of three segments: Specialty, commercial and international. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system. The International segment underwrites property and casualty coverages. The Outside Property & Casualty Operations consists of two segments: Life & Group and Corporate & Other. The Life & Group segment includes the results of the individual and group long term care businesses that are in run-off. The Corporate & Other segment involves in the corporate expenses, including interest on corporate debt, and the results of

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.