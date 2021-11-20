Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Short Interest Update

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 398,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of CNVY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 110,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07. Convey Holding Parent has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Equities analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $12,012,000. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 79.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 738,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 327,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $8,259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 38.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

