Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.78, but opened at $78.00. Copa shares last traded at $79.27, with a volume of 10,718 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPA. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Copa by 5.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Copa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 130.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Copa by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,695,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.51. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Copa Company Profile (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

