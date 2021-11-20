Cormark Weighs in on Akumin Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Akumin in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Cormark also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE AKU opened at C$2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of C$194.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. Akumin has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$4.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.24.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

